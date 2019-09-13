Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and The Walt Disney Studios (NYSE:DIS) will join DIS's StudioLAB tech hub with the Azure platform to deliver cloud-based solutions for production and postproduction processes.

The five-year deal expands on the several existing media workflows the companies have built on the back of MSFT's strategic cloud alliance with creative tools specialist Avid.

The collab will initially focus on moving some of Disney's editing to the cloud, which will allow the Studios to more easily collaborate across locations.

Walt Disney Studios CTO Jamie Voris tells Variety the company selected Microsoft because other cloud competitors weren't as focused on the media space, perhaps due to having competing streaming services.

Microsoft shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $138.09.

Post updated with more deal details.