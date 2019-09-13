Atara T-cell therapy shows encouraging action in early-stage MS study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Atara Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATRA) off-the-shelf allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy ATA188 in patients with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a treatment effect in one cohort with no evidence of cytokine release syndrome, graft-versus-host disease or dose-limiting toxicities in either cohort. The results were presented at ECTRIMS in Stockholm.

In cohort 1, 67% (n=4/6) of treated patients showed clinical decline at ~six months post-first dose which was maintained at month 12.

100% (n=6/6) of patients in cohort 2 experienced clinical improvement or partial clinical improvement at month 6.

Additional data should be available in 2020, including results from cohorts 3 & 4.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:30 am ET to discuss the data.