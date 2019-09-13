PerkinElmer announces redemption of 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2021

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to redeem its outstanding 5% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2021 on October 13, 2019 at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the 2021 Notes to be redeemed and the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis at the Treasury Rate, plus 45 basis points.

The redemption price will also include, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the 2021 Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.