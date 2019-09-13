Leerink likes Acadia Pharma in premarket analyst action

  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (84% upside) price target at Nomura Instinet.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) initiated with Buy rating at Redburn.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) upgraded to Outperform with a $50 (28% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 2% premarket.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) upgraded to Overweight with a $118 (16% upside) price target at KeyBanc.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) downgraded to Neutral with a $1 (8% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares down 3% premarket.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) downgraded to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners. Shares down 74% premarket after lead candidate failed late-stage study.
