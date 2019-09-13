Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine

Sep. 13, 2019 8:33 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it was ordered to stop operations at part of its Brucutu iron ore mine Brazil's Minas Gerais province by the local mining authority.
  • The mining agency says Vale has exceeded its mining limit for Brucutu; Vale says it is within the limit.
  • Vale says the partial suspension will not affect iron ore production at the 30M mt/year mine, and it reiterates FY 2019 guidance for 307M-332M mt of iron ore shipments, 50M-75M mt lower than the previous year.
  • Separately, Vale says it will resume full operations at its Onca Puma nickel mine in Brazil's Para state for the first time since September 2017 following a court ruling.
  • Onca Puma's processing and mining operations were suspended amid allegations of pollution at a nearby river.
