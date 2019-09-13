Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties

Sep. 13, 2019 8:36 AM ETLRCX, TSMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Needham raises its Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) target from $220 to $250, citing recent reports that TSMC (NYSE:TSM) plans to raise its capex.
  • Analyst N. Quinn Bolton also notes the rotation into cyclical stocks, which combined with the TSMC news "make us believe LRCX warrants a higher P/E multiple."
  • The analyst says Lam has been gaining market share at TSMC "and will capture ~12% of TSMC’s WFE spending upside."
  • Lam shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $236. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
