Online and auto prop up retail sales in August
- Underneath a mixed retail sales report for August some categories showed strength, while others lagged.
- Categories showing strong consumer spending included motor vehicle & parts dealers (+6.8% Y/Y), food & beverage stores (+4.3%), health & personal stores (+3.7%) and nonstore retailers [i.e. Internet] (+16.0%). Meanwhile, department stores (-5.4% Y/Y) and electronics/appliances stores (-3.5%) saw a weak month.
- After scratching out autos, retail sales were unchanged for the first time since February on a month-to-month comparison. Overall, retail sales were 4.1% higher than a year ago.
