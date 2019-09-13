Online and auto prop up retail sales in August

Sep. 13, 2019 8:44 AM ETXLP, XLY, VDC, XRT, VCR, IBUY, FSTA, FDIS, RTH, RHS, RETL, PBJ, EMTY, IYC, FXG, PEJ, IYK, CLIX, FXD, PSL, ONLN, PSCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, SCC, WANT, UGE, PSCD, PASS, SZK, JHMS, FTXG, ISHP, XS, JHMC, XDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Underneath a mixed retail sales report for August some categories showed strength, while others lagged.
  • Categories showing strong consumer spending included motor vehicle & parts dealers (+6.8% Y/Y), food & beverage stores (+4.3%), health & personal stores (+3.7%) and nonstore retailers [i.e. Internet] (+16.0%). Meanwhile, department stores (-5.4% Y/Y) and electronics/appliances stores (-3.5%) saw a weak month.
  • After scratching out autos, retail sales were unchanged for the first time since February on a month-to-month comparison. Overall, retail sales were 4.1% higher than a year ago.
  • ETFs: XLP, XLY, VDC, XRT, VCR, IBUY, FSTA, FDIS, RTH, RHS, RETL, PBJ, EMTY, IYC, FXG, PEJ, IYK, CLIX, FXD, PSL, ONLN, PSCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, SCC, WANT, UGE, PSCD, PASS, SZK, JHMS, FTXG, FTXD, XS, JHMC, XD
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.