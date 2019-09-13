PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +8.4% pre-market after announcing an $11B agreement in principle with groups representing ~85% of insurance subrogation claims related to the 2017 northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

PG&E reaffirms the total $14B equity financing commitment target for its reorganization plan, and says it has received $1.5B in renewed commitments and intends to seek remaining equity financing commitments over the next several weeks.

The settlement is subject to approval of the Bankruptcy Court overseeing PG&E's Chapter 11 case, and follows a $1B settlement reached in June with 18 local public entities.