Vince Holdings +19% after above-consensus guidance

Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) pops after setting favorable guidance amid the tough tariff scenario.

The company expects full-year revenue of $295M to $305M vs. $290M to $300M prior view and $297M consensus.

Vince delved into the tariff issue on the post-earnings conference call (transcript). "We have been implementing mitigation efforts, including accelerating shipments which we started in the second quarter and continue negotiations with our vendors, who have been good partners in working with us on pricing," stated CEO Brendan Hoffman.