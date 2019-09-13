Triplet therapy with Amgen's Kyprolis extends progression-free survival in MM study

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CANDOR, evaluating the combination of Kyprolis (carfilzomib), dexamethasone and Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex (daratumumab) compared to Kyprolis and dexamethasone alone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

The data showed that the triplet therapy reduced the risk of progression or death by 37% (hazard ratio = 0.63).

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 15.8 months for the doublet therapy while PFS was not reached by the cutoff date for the triplet approach.

On the safety front, there was a higher frequency of adverse events in the triplet group. The most common were thrombocytopenia, anemia, diarrhea, hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and will be reviewed with regulators in preparation for marketing applications.