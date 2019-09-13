Macquarie sees upside on Southwest Airlines

Macquarie says it's adding Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to its list of Outperform-rated airline stocks that includes United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Travel.

"We think that the airline will now be able to fully utilize its new revenue management system and more efficiently schedule its aircraft as the MAX's are ungrounded and reintroduced into their system," updates analyst Susan Donofrio.

"We also like Southwest’s move to join Travelport and Amadeus Travel Platforms global distribution systems as we think that it gives the airline a new growth platform with small to medium businesses," she adds.

Macquarie lifts its price target on LUV to $67 off a 14.0X earnings multiple vs. old price target of $52 and 12.0X multiple. The sell-side consensus PT on Southwest is down to $58.21.