iFresh authorizes 2M share buyback program

The Board of Directors of iFresh (IFMK) has authorized a new share repurchase program up to 2M shares between certain price range in the open market.

“The authorization of a stock repurchase program demonstrates the Board’s confidence in the long term value of the Company and our continued commitment to optimizing our shareholder returns. Once the plan is put into place, we will opportunistically repurchase our stock, while maintaining liquidity to support our growth.” said Mr. Long Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iFresh.