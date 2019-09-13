PNG minister urges talks with Harmony, Newcrest over Wafi-Golpu allocation

Papua New Guinea wants to keep 40% of gold produced from the proposed Wafi-Golpu project, which could pose a major hurdle to an agreement with co-owners Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF).

"We would like to see [the companies] come to the negotiating table on this," PNG's Minister for Commerce and Industry tells Reuters. "They get 60% of the production, we get 40%. If they don't like it we'll mine it ourselves - we own the resources."

The proposed changes are part of a broader push by the PNG government to increase the benefits flowing from resource projects back to communities.

Harmony and Newcrest each own 50% of the Wafi-Golpu project, which is forecast to hit an annual production peak in 2025 of 320K oz. of gold and 150K metric tons of copper.