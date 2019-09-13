PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target

PepsiCo (PEP -0.9% ) announces a new target to reduce 35% of virgin plastic content across its beverage portfolio by 2025.

The company says the target equates to the elimination of 2.5M metric tons of cumulative virgin plastic.

The company expects to make progress by increased use of recycled content and alternative packaging materials for its beverage brands, including LIFEWTR, bubly and Aquafina. Additionally, through the expansion of PepsiCo's SodaStream business, an estimated 67B plastic bottles will be avoided through 2025.

Source: Press Release