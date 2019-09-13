Yandex, VTB to launch investment service

Yandex (YNDX +0.6% ) will start a new national investment service in partnership with Russian lender VTB, according to a report in Russia's The Bell.

Yandex.Investments will offer investors (including nonprofessionals) the chance to buy stocks as well as other securities, and will look to draw in customers with low minimum investment. (h/t Bloomberg)

That might draw regulatory looks as Russia's Central Bank looks to protect retail investors from risks.

It's the first major Yandex product in fintech since the company sold 75% of Yandex.Money to Sberbank.