WeWork's IPO valuation sliding to $10B?

Update: Reuters sources put the valuation at $10-12B.

Original: WeWork's (WE) valuation could drop below $15B, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

The private valuation was as high as $47B at the time of SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) last investment.

Earlier today, WeWork's parent company announced plans to make corporate governance changes, which include curbing the voting power of CEO Adam Neumann and removing his wife from the team that would choose his successor.

The IPO roadshow will reportedly kick off as early as Monday ahead of the September 23 debut.