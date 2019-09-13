Stocks start mixed; techs an early laggard

The major averages are off to a mixed start, with tech stocks lagging, but all-time highs are back in range for the major indices after a strong performance this week; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Trade tensions continue to ease, with China now saying it will exempt U.S. soybeans and pork from additional tariffs.

Also, U.S. retail sales in August rose by a higher than expected 0.4%, pointing to continued solid consumer spending.

Major European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +1.1% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

In the U.S., the information technology ( -0.5% ) sector is an early laggard after Apple's ( -1.2% ) price target was lowered to $165 from $187 at Goldman Sachs on concerns over its streaming services, while Broadcom ( -3.7% ) said the current macro environment remains uncertain but thinks chip demand has bottomed.

The S&P energy ( +0.9% ), financials ( +0.7% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) sectors provide early leadership.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.74% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 98.16.

WTI crude +0.2% to $55.23/bbl.

Still ahead: business inventories, consumer sentiment