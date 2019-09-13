Disney's smash summer films make 2020 tough - Cowen

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) historic domination of the 2019 summer box office sets up a tough comparison next year, Cowen says in a look at the company's upcoming studio slate.

A record number of summer films hit $1B at the global box office, and they were all from Disney -- Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

That's a "murderer's row" of a lineup, Cowen says, but the 2020 slate includes "theatrically untested" property that presents a "real risk of a significant Y/Y decline," Doug Creutz writes.

And despite Disney's performance, industrywide the summer came in about 2% below last year.

That pattern of massive tentpole pictures crowding out more numerous smaller releases should result in smaller industry profits overall, Creutz says. And indeed 2019 YTD is running about 6% behind last year.

Cowen has a $154 price target on Disney, implying about 12% upside.

Sell-side analysts overall rate the stock Outperform and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.