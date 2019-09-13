Commodities 

Equity Metals increases previously announced private placement

About: New Nadina Explorations L... (NNADF)

New Nadina Explorations (OTC:NNADF) has changed its name to Equity Metals and commenced has begun trading under the symbol "EQTY".

The Company increased its previously announced $0.5M to $1M, and now plans to issue up to 12.5M units in the non-brokered private placement at $0.08 per unit

Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.12/share.

The Company will make a provision for an over-allotment option to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional units.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to defray corporate expenses and to fund proposed work programs at the Silver Queen and Monument properties.

