Caterpillar's August global retail machine sales growth maintained at 4%

Caterpillar (CAT) reports global sales of machines rose 4% for the three-month rolling period ending in August, after rising by an identical amount in the previous two rolling periods.

CAT says North America retail machine sales gained 6% in August vs. a 9% increase in July, while Asia/Pacific sales fell 8% in August from a 6% drop in July.

Global sales in resource industries rose 25% in August vs. 24% growth in July, while construction industries sales fell 1% in August, matching July's decrease.

Within energy and transportation, CAT says total sales rose 4% in August vs. a 6% gain in July.