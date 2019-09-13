RF Industries slips 9% post Q3 results

RF Industries (RFIL -9.2% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 31.2% Y/Y to $15.5M, reflecting a full quarter of sales contribution from C Enterprises, and growth in both t traditional run rate business and project work in the OEM and wireless carrier markets.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 663 bps to 27.5%, primarily due to product mix at the Custom Cabling segment and wages for production team; and operating margin declined by 882 bps to 8.2%.

S&G expenses were $2.61M (+49% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 16.8% up by 200 bps.

Backlog was $8M at July 31, 2019 on Q3 bookings of $13.4M.

Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $13.3M, a current ratio of 6-to-1 and no outstanding debt.

Company says they will continue to execute on long-term growth plan and expect to achieve year-over-year sales growth in both Q4 and FY19, as they work toward plan of reaching $100M in sales over the next few years.

