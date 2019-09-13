More on A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK -6.9% ) Q4 revenues decreased 52% Y/Y to $850.2M, primarily due to lower forward sales, gold ounces sold and silver prices, offset by an increase in the total amount of silver ounces sold.

Gold ounces sold decreased 40% Y/Y to 350,000 ounces and 26% sequentially, with silver ounces sold up 46% Y/Y to 12.5M, however down 25% on sequential basis.

Gross profit margin improved ~40bps to 0.76% led by improved gross profits from the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments.

Posted lower net loss of $0.82M as compared to loss of $3M last year.

