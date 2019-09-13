Lower tax rates entice Icahn to Florida, reports say

Carl Icahn reportedly will move his home and Icahn Enterprises (IEP +0.4% ) business to Florida to avoid New York's higher taxes.

The move is scheduled for March 31, 2020, and employees who don’t come along won’t have a job, according to reports.

Florida is one of seven states without a personal income tax, while New York's top rate is 8.82%, and Florida's corporate tax rate is 5.5% vs. New York's 6.5%.

The difference likely would boost the bottom line for Icahn, the world's 47th richest person with a personal wealth of $20.4B, according to the Bloomberg.