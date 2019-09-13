India to conduct its own Boeing 737 MAX review, reports say

India reportedly plans to conduct its own tests on Boeing's (BA +1% ) grounded 737 MAX after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration completes its tests, before it can fly in Indian airspace.

The company hopes to have the 737 MAX flying by early Q4, but the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation reportedly does not expect the jet to fly in India before next year.

India has been the fastest growing domestic air travel market for four consecutive years, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The European Aviation Safety Agency also has said it plans to conduct its own flight tests on the MAX, and officials in China and Canada have said they will review software and pilot training changes independently from the FAA before allowing the plane to return to service.

Separately, the U.S. House Transportation Committee yesterday asked Boeing CEP Dennis Muilenburg to make several employees available for interviews as part of its probe into the design, development and certification of the 737 MAX.