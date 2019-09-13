New federal rules to cap Fannie, Freddie lending for multifamily properties

The regulator of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +2.9% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +3.3% ) moves to cap the amount of multifamily home loans the companies can buy each year, in one of the Trump administration's first moves to revamp the companies' businesses.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency says it plans to limit purchases to $100B each and plans to eliminate exemptions from such caps for "green" loans - lending for energy and water efficiency improvements at multifamily properties such as smart thermostats or low-flow toilets.

The changes would mark a reversal from Obama-era policies which imposed no limits on the amount of green multifamily loans the companies could buy.