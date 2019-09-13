Energy Focus down 14% post Q2 revenue miss

Energy Focus (EFOI -14.4% ) reported Q2 sales declined of 40.4% Y/Y to $3.08M, driven by a 56.8% decrease in military sales period over period.

Q2 Gross loss was $109k, compare to gross profit of $1.29M a year ago.

Loss from operations expanded to $2.15M, compared to $1.8M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $2M up from $1.45M last year same quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.56M. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.2M as of June 30, 2019.

Towards the end of the quarter, company announced a $3M contract extension with a major healthcare provider that has been customer since 2015 with over 440,000 installed Energy Focus LED lamps in their campuses.

