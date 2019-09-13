Barrick Gold takeover of Acacia Mining clears final hurdle

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.2% ) says it won approval from the U.K.'s High Court of Justice for its $1.2B takeover of Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), removing the last hurdle to the conclusion of the deal.

The approval follows Acacia's agreement to a sweetened offer from its parent Barrick, a deal that raised expectations for an end to Acacia's long-running tax dispute with Tanzania's government.

But Tanzania still has not lifted its ban on the export of gold concentrates that has crippled Acacia's revenue, and two Acacia employees and a former employee remain in jail in the country.