Trump administration to seek sale of ANWR drilling leases this year

The Trump administration took a major step yesterday toward opening oil drilling (NYSEARCA:XLE) in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, releasing a finding that energy development would have minimal environmental impact.

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management said it favored offering for lease the nearly 1.6M-acre coastal plain, which is part of the 19.3M-acre ANWR, by the end of the year.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives had just passed a bill to reverse the 2017 law that allows oil and gas drilling in part of ANWR, but the measure is not expected to gain traction in the Republican-led Senate.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) currently is Alaska's top oil producer, followed by Hilcorp, which recently bought BP's remaining stake in the state.