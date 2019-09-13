J.P. Morgan places traders on leave amid DoJ criminal probe, reports say

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.9% ) reportedly has placed two precious metals traders on leave, including the global head of base and precious metals trading, amid the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal investigation into the bank's trading practices.

Michael Nowak, a JPM managing director who also heads the bank's precious metals trading unit, was placed on leave last month, and Gregg Smith, who has worked in JPM's precious metals trading unit, also was put on leave, according to reports from Reuters and CNBC.

The timing of Nowak's departure follows other traders who previously pleaded guilty to various crimes.