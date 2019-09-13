Cars.com spikes following OEM news with General Motors

Cars.com (CARS +10.7% ) says it has been selected as a website provider for General Motors' (GM +0.3% ) 4K-plus U.S.-based Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealerships.

"We first became a GM managed digital advertising vendor in October 2018, and our team is excited to now expand our offerings and deepen our relationships with GM dealerships," says Joe Chura, CEO and co-founder of Cars.com's Dealer Inspire unit.

Dealer Inspire achieved an average dealer satisfaction score of 9.5 out of 10 in 2019, the company says.