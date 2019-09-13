U.S. rig count falls for fourth consecutive week

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs falls by another 12 to 886 for its fourth straight weekly decline, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The weekly count of oil rigs falls by 5 to 733 while gas rigs slide by 7 to 153.

WTI October crude oil is little changed by the report, now -0.2% to $54.99/bbl.

