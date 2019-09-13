Advanced Auto upped to Buy, O'Reilly downgraded at Citi

Sep. 13, 2019 2:19 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), ORLYAAP, ORLYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Advance Auto Parts (AAP +1.2%) is higher after Citi upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $188 price target, lifted from $156, saying same-store sales momentum, assortment optimization and omni-channel initiatives should drive sales growth.
  • Meanwhile, Citi downgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY -0.5%) to Neutral from Buy at Citi with a $430 price target, trimmed from $441, seeing the company as a "best-in-class operator" but moving to the sidelines due to valuation.
  • AAP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
