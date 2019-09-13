Force majeure declared at Sempra's Cameron LNG terminal - Reuters
Sep. 13, 2019 2:33 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Sempra Energy's (SRE -1.1%) Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana declared force majeure due to technical problems, but the effect on volumes is not clear, Reuters reports.
- Cameron LNG has sent out eight cargoes after sending its commissioning cargo in May, with the latest cargo departing on Sept. 7, according to Refinitiv shipping data.
- Cameron LNG's Train 1 has a capacity of 5M mt/year, with another two trains of 5M mt/year each due to start up in Q1 and Q2 2020.