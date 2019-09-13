FDA advisory committee backs Aimmune's AR101 for peanut allergy

The FDA's Allergenic Products Advisory Committee voted 7 - 2 backing the efficacy of Aimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AIMT) Palforzia (AR101) to reduce the incidence and severity of allergic reactions to peanut in young people aged 4 - 17 who have a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.

Update: The committee is discussing a REMS strategy ahead of the safety vote. The agency will require documentation that any patient prescribed Palforzia also has a valid prescription for injectable epinephrine that caregivers and patients must confirm that they are carrying while taking Palforzia and initial dose escalation and the first dose of each up-dosing level must be administered in a certified facility capable of handling systemic allergic reactions. Labeling will include a black box warning.

Update: The committee voted 8 - 1 backing safety.