ITV up as Liberum suggests divesting SDN, buying STV

Sep. 13, 2019 2:51 PM ETITV plc (ITVPY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • UK broadcaster ITV (ITVPY +4.1%) is on the rise today following a note from Liberum suggesting the company could raise £750M-£1B from divesting its SDN business.
  • The company already announced the sale of its South Bank site.
  • Now cash from an SDN investment could go to debt reduction or strategic acquisition, and Liberum points to buying STV as an option there. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • The rest could go to shareholders, and (for example) a £500M buyback would be 4% accretive in fiscal 2019, the firm says.
  • Shares rose 5.1% to close out the week in London.
  • Yesterday, the company launched a tender for up to €500M in debt.
