Ford, Fiat Chrysler agree to labor contract extensions, UAW says

The United Auto Workers says it has signed indefinite contract extensions with Ford (F +0.6% ) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), while a Saturday midnight deadline for agreement on a new four-year labor contract with General Motors (GM -0.5% ) remains in place.

Talks are ongoing at GM, with which the union selected to negotiate first and set a contract pattern the other automakers likely will follow.

The UAW is grappling with a federal corruption probe that has implicated its president, Gary Jones, throwing into question whether talks will continue between GM and the union ahead of the Saturday deadline.

GM reportedly may ask for a temporary extension of the contract and could pursue other options including seeking assistance from a third party.