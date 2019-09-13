Steel Dynamics downgraded at BMO on near-term risk to spot prices

Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.2% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $30 price target, cut from $40, at BMO Capital, which finds the stock's risk/reward more balanced in the near term even as it sees shares as undervalued over the longer term.

STLD's near-term company-specific catalysts are limited, and the stock has more downside risk vs. upside potential to underlying spot prices into the end of this year, says BMO's David Gagliano.

