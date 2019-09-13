Investors re-think rate cut odds

We can probably begin thinking about using the word "crash" to describe the action in the bond market over the past two weeks. The 10-year Treasury yield is up another 12.5 basis points today to 1.90% - that's a 45 basis point move since Labor Day.

Checking the short end, traders are quickly bailing out of long positions in short-dated Eurodollar and Fed Funds futures. A 25-basis point rate cut this month was a near-metaphysical certainty just days ago (and a 50-basis point cut was under serious debate), but the betting now says there's more than a 20% chance of no move at all.

The Fed's meeting begins next Tuesday, with the decision to be announced Wednesday afternoon. Should be fun.

