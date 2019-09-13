'Bank of Jerry Jones' provides unique advantage to surging Comstock

Comstock Resources (CRK +10.8% ) cranks out another 52-week high, capping an 80%-plus run-up since Aug. 27, as investors take a liking to the Texas oil driller that boasts an asset that rivals don't: Jerry Jones' bank account.

CRK management recently said Jones is not "afraid to inject another $1.1B into the company when the opportunity presents itself," which would match the amount Jones already has contributed to the company over the past 18 months, according to Seaport Global analyst Mike Kelly, who says Jones' continued presence is a major positive for the driller at a time when many oil and gas firms find it difficult to access the capital markets.

Jones defended his bullish take on shale gas earlier this month, despite the 14% slide in U.S. nat gas prices this year amid a supply glut.

Seaport reiterates a Buy rating on CRK and hikes its price target to $11 from $8, saying the driller has "a long runway of some of the highest rate of return inventory in the space... and near unrestricted access to the Bank of Jerry Jones."