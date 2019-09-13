Tech needs 'new level of responsibility' - MSFT CLO

In an interview with Reuters, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CLO Brad Smith says tech giants will likely change online platform moderation due to new laws from foreign governments before the U.S. changes its laws.

Smith says the section of the U.S. Communications Decency Act exempting tech companies from suits for user-posted content was valid in the 1990s but the industry has matured and needs a "new level of responsibility."

Key quote: "The laws around the world are going to change, and because technology is so global, American companies will adopt a new approach even if the United States Congress does nothing."