Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices
Sep. 13, 2019 3:59 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), JJCTF, COPX, CPER, RIO, BHPFCX, RIO, BHP, JJCTF, COPX, CPERBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX +3.9%) ranks among today's top three gainers on the S&P 500 as copper prices rise, capping a 30%-plus surge since hitting a 52-week low $8.58 on Aug. 27.
- Front-month Comex copper futures hit their highest in a month and a half, +2.2% to $2.699/lb., as investors hoped an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions eventually could lift metals demand.
- FCX has enjoyed an increasing amount of bullish options activity in recent days, Mott Capital Management observes.
- Top global miners Rio Tinto (RIO +2.2%) and (BHP +1.9%) also sport strong gains in today's trade.
- ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER