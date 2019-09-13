Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices

  • Freeport McMoRan (FCX +3.9%) ranks among today's top three gainers on the S&P 500 as copper prices rise, capping a 30%-plus surge since hitting a 52-week low $8.58 on Aug. 27.
  • Front-month Comex copper futures hit their highest in a month and a half, +2.2% to $2.699/lb., as investors hoped an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions eventually could lift metals demand.
  • FCX has enjoyed an increasing amount of bullish options activity in recent days, Mott Capital Management observes.
  • Top global miners Rio Tinto (RIO +2.2%) and (BHP +1.9%) also sport strong gains in today's trade.
  • ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER
