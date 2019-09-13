MoviePass to shut down tomorrow

Call the coroner: Helios and Matheson Analytics (OTCPK:HMNY) says it's shutting down discount service MoviePass for good tomorrow.

The company's "efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date," it tells subscribers.

A strategic review committee will consider whether the company can be sold wholesale, whether it can be reorganized, or whether assets (including MoviePass, Moviefone and MoviePass Films) can be sold off.

Helios and Matheson's market cap has dropped to $6M all while exhibitors have grown their own movie-subscription services.