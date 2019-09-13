Spotify bull praises M&A approach

Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) acquisition of talent marketplace SoundBetter illustrates a strong and busy year in M&A for the streaming company, Raymond James says.

Spotify's using a mix of organic product development and M&A to grow, the firm says, in a "balanced approach toward building out its two-sided marketplace."

And with deals with music labels getting closer to wrapped, analyst Justin Patterson says he expects to hear more about the company's marketplace initiatives. He has a Strong Buy rating and $180 price target, implying 38% upside.

The stock declined this week but rose 1.6% today and is up 0.5% after hours.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.