Stocks cap solid week with mixed finish

The major stock market indexes finished little changed on the day but logged a third consecutive week of gains to come within striking distance of all-time highs.

Easing tensions between the U.S. and China and receding fears of a U.S. recession helped lift stocks during the week, with the blue-chip Dow index, which is now riding an eight-session winning streak, jumping 1.6% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose 0.9%.

Today's real action was in the bond market, where the 10-year treasury yield popped 11 bps to 1.90% after standing at 1.55% a week ago, and the two-year yield climbed 7 bps to 1.79%, selling off following higher than expected August retail sales and a rebound in consumer sentiment.

Trade-sensitive sectors such as materials (+1.1%) and industrials (+0.5%) showed relative strength today, while the energy (+0.8%) and financials (+0.8%) groups capped off a strong week on a high note, with the latter benefiting from the rise in yields.

However, weakness in the S&P information technology (-0.7%) and real estate (-1.3%) sectors capped broader gains.

October WTI crude oil fell 0.4% to settle at $54.85/bbl, rising ~3% for the week.