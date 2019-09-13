Disney's Iger leaves Apple board

Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger resigned from the board at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) this week, the same day that Apple unveiled details for its upcoming TV streaming service.

Iger resigned on Sept. 10, Apple says in a brief SEC filing. That coincides with Apple's event where it unveiled new iPhones and detailed services like the upcoming Apple TV Plus, priced at $4.99 (slightly undercutting pricing for the upcoming Disney Plus).

“I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple and for my fellow board members,” Iger says. “Apple is one of the world’s most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company’s board.”