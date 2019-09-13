Kadmon -2.5% after mixed shelf, shareholder registration

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) is 2.5% lower after hours following a $200M mixed shelf registration and a secondary filing for holders to offer up to 7.34M shares.

Of the secondary, 4.88M shares are registered common stock, and 2.46M shares of common stock would be issued upon conversion of 5% convertible preferred stock.

The company won't receive any proceeds from any sales by the selling stockholders.

Those selling stockholders include major holders Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund and Third Point Loan LLC, as well as GoldenTree 2004 Trust.