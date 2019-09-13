Analysts still unsure about Gap as Old Navy plans big push for stores

Analysts are taking a wait-and-see approach to Gap's (NYSE:GPS) ambitious plan to nearly double the number of Old Navy stores in its North American fleet to 2,000, mostly in smaller markets, as it spins off from Gap Inc. and operates as a standalone company.

"We see ample growth opportunity at Old Navy, but it's not based on future independence," MKM Partners' Roxanne Meyer writes. "We see growth opportunities from store expansion... new categories and larger sizes."

MKM is taking a "wait-and-see" approach to the spinoff, maintaining its Neutral rating for GPS and $18 fair value estimate.

Cowen analysts are concerned that "apparel, and especially the important women's apparel segments at both Gap and Old Navy are simply structurally tough categories... Women's apparel could be prone to multiple years of unforeseen but likely promotional risk."

Cowen rates GPS at Market Perform with a $22 price target.

Wells Fargo's Ike Boruchow believes investors are quick to give GPS a typical "struggling mall retailer multiple" but says Athleta's business is material to Gap's EBITDA, meaning the stock's multiple could be argued higher.

"With the Old Navy spin planned for early 2020, we don't see material downside risk levels from where we stand today simply due to the embedded valuation assumptions," Boruchow writes, maintaining a Market Perform rating and raising his price target to $24 from $18.