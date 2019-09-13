United Tech's Carrier unit names finance vet McLevish as new CFO

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) earlier today named Timothy McLevish as the new CFO of its Carrier unit, effective Oct. 1, ahead of the unit's planned spinoff from UTX next year.

McLevish replaces acting CFO Mark George, who left to become CFO of railway operator Norfolk Southern.

McLevish most recently served as senior advisor to the CEO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, advising on strategic partnerships and M&A; he previously served as CFO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kraft Foods and Ingersoll Rand, among other positions.

The McLevish appointment "reinforces the notion that substantial portfolio change will likely follow at Carrier following its spin out" from UTX, says Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell.

Carrier is emerging from UTX with $12B-$14B in debt, which McLevish will focused on lowering, says Wolfe Research's Nigel Coe, adding the ratio between debt and EBITDA for the new company is expected in the 3.0x-3.5x range, which he says is high for the industry.