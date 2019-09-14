Johnson to rush through new Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is preparing to force a new Brexit deal through parliament in just 10 days, including holding late-night and weekend sittings, FT reports.

The plan? A deal with the EU would be secured at a Brussels summit on Oct. 17-18, before pushing the new withdrawal deal before a Oct. 31 deadline.

Sterling rose 1.1% against the U.S. dollar to $1.247 on Friday, amid optimism that Johnson has shifted away from the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and signs of compromise on the Irish backstop.

