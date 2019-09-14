$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and other opioid makers and distributors face demands they pay as much as $8B to cover fallout from a public-health crisis in the first federal trial over the painkillers.

The figure was disclosed Saturday by distributors, such as AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), in a court filing seeking to bounce Cleveland federal judge Dan Polster from the massive opioid liability case, claiming he's biased against them.

If the move is successful, it would delay the first federal trial over responsibility for the opioid crisis.